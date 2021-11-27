Iranian currency rates for November 27

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 27

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on November 27, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 10 currencies have increased and 23 have decreased in price, compared to November 25.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 47,469 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on Nov.27 Iranian rial on Nov.25 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 55,947 55,980 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,484 44,898 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,610 4,608 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,622 4,683 1 Danish krone DKK 6,384 6,323 1 Indian rupee INR 560 564 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 138,596 138,680 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 23,840 23,920 100 Japanese yens JPY 37,032 36,414 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,385 5,386 1 Omani rial OMR 109,233 109,233 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,904 33,178 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 28,659 28,837 1 South African rand ZAR 2,588 2,643 1 Turkish lira TRY 3,396 3,441 1 Russian ruble RUB 556 561 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 29,916 30,221 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,634 30,703 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,035 48,969 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,074 2,072 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 24 24 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 34,786 35,045 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,094 9,094 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,570 6,571 100 Thai baths THB 124,507 125,837 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,906 9,975 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,114 35,367 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 47,469 47,018 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,628 9,695 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,593 13,491 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,927 2,942 1 Afghan afghani AFN 445 445 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,404 16,589 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,720 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 83,156 83,289 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,721 3,720 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,022 12,022

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 310,985 rials, and the price of $1 is 275,156 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 265,882 rials, and the price of $1 is 235,250 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 285,000-288,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 320,000 - 323,000 rials.

