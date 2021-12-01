Iranian currency rates for Dec. 1

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 1

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on December 1, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 20 currencies have increased and 13 have decreased in price, compared to November 30.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 47,408 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on Dec.1 Iranian rial on Nov.30 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 55,642 55,821 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,590 45,404 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,626 4,613 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,609 4,637 1 Danish krone DKK 6,375 6,361 1 Indian rupee INR 560 560 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 138,823 138,749 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 24,051 23,811 100 Japanese yens JPY 37,114 36,920 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,387 5,386 1 Omani rial OMR 109,230 109,231 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,790 32,839 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 28,535 28,513 1 South African rand ZAR 2,625 2,592 1 Turkish lira TRY 3,132 3,267 1 Russian ruble RUB 565 563 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,877 2,877 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 29,775 29,893 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,701 111,700 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,684 30,628 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,024 48,968 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,072 2,072 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 24 24 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 34,788 34,779 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,135 9,116 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,602 6,575 100 Thai baths THB 124,293 124,563 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,994 9,909 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,391 35,188 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,238 1 euro EUR 47,408 47,298 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,544 9,596 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,441 13,549 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,930 2,930 1 Afghan afghani AFN 437 445 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,537 16,410 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 83,308 83,336 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,720 3,721 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,010 12,022

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 296,773 rials, and the price of $1 is 262,914 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 265,714 rials, and the price of $1 is 235,399 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 285,000-288,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 304,000 - 307,000 rials.

