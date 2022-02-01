Iranian currency rates for February 1

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 1

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on February 1, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 32 currencies have increased and 5 have decreased in price, compared to January 31.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 47,076 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on Feb.1 Iranian rial on Jan.31 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 56,429 56,285 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,137 45,121 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,500 4,452 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,715 4,677 1 Danish krone DKK 6,327 6,291 1 Indian rupee INR 563 560 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 138,610 138,338 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 23,790 23,767 100 Japanese yens JPY 36,438 36,455 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,387 5,390 1 Omani rial OMR 109,233 109,233 1 Canadian dollar CAD 33,082 32,901 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 27,622 27,468 1 South African rand ZAR 2,727 2,694 1 Turkish lira TRY 3,123 3,098 1 Russian ruble RUB 543 538 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 29,658 29,389 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,078 30,997 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,013 49,500 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,069 2,078 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 24 24 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,164 34,957 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,112 9,133 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,604 6,603 100 Thai baths THB 126,252 125,579 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,035 10,022 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 34,793 34,701 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,238 1 euro EUR 47,076 46,830 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,662 9,660 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,798 13,710 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,923 2,921 1 Afghan afghani AFN 410 407 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,152 16,121 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,708 100 Philippine pesos PHP 82,132 82,114 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,720 3,719 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,002 11,975

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 279,427 rials, and the price of $1 is 249,299 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 271,871 rials, and the price of $1 is 242,557 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 273,000-276,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 309,000-312,000 rials.

