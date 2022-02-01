Iranian currency rates for February 1

Finance 1 February 2022 10:37 (UTC+04:00)
Iranian currency rates for February 1

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 1

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on February 1, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 32 currencies have increased and 5 have decreased in price, compared to January 31.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 47,076 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on Feb.1

Iranian rial on Jan.31

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

56,429

56,285

1 Swiss franc

CHF

45,137

45,121

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,500

4,452

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,715

4,677

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,327

6,291

1 Indian rupee

INR

563

560

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

138,610

138,338

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

23,790

23,767

100 Japanese yens

JPY

36,438

36,455

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,387

5,390

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,233

109,233

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

33,082

32,901

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

27,622

27,468

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,727

2,694

1 Turkish lira

TRY

3,123

3,098

1 Russian ruble

RUB

543

538

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,878

2,878

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

29,658

29,389

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,078

30,997

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

49,013

49,500

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

2,069

2,078

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

24

24

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

35,164

34,957

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

9,112

9,133

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,604

6,603

100 Thai baths

THB

126,252

125,579

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

10,035

10,022

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

34,793

34,701

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,238

1 euro

EUR

47,076

46,830

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,662

9,660

1 Georgian lari

GEL

13,798

13,710

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,923

2,921

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

410

407

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,152

16,121

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,721

24,708

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

82,132

82,114

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,720

3,719

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,002

11,975

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 279,427 rials, and the price of $1 is 249,299 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 271,871 rials, and the price of $1 is 242,557 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 273,000-276,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 309,000-312,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Iran, Azerbaijan, Turkey to hold trilateral meeting in Tehran
Iran, Azerbaijan, Turkey to hold trilateral meeting in Tehran
Iranian, French Presidents discuss lifting sanctions, JCPOA guarantees
Iranian, French Presidents discuss lifting sanctions, JCPOA guarantees
Iranian president felicitates 30th anniversary of establishment of Iran-Kazakhstan relations
Iranian president felicitates 30th anniversary of establishment of Iran-Kazakhstan relations
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Turkmen Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange puts up float sheet glass for sale Business 11:48
Iran’s Shazand TPP boosts electricity generation Business 11:42
Georgia detects abnormally high markup on imported meds Georgia 11:41
Uzbekistan shares data on subway transportations for 2021 Uzbekistan 11:35
Iran shares data on shrimp exports from Bushehr Province Business 11:34
Azerbaijan starts to broadcast first radio of Turkic-speaking countries Society 11:33
Azerbaijan's TOP-10 banks in cash volume terms Finance 11:31
Expanded access to Southern Gas Corridor especially consequential at this moment Oil&Gas 11:26
Germany, Denmark seek more ambition from EU on green aviation fuel Europe 11:22
Azerbaijani parliament to discuss several issues on Feb. 1 Politics 11:20
Iran eyes to commission new agricultural facilities Business 11:20
Which factors may accelerate TAP’s expansion? Oil&Gas 11:12
Turkmen Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange puts up liquefied petroleum gas for sale Oil&Gas 11:10
Georgia sets new anti-record for revealed COVID-19 cases Georgia 11:09
SOCAR Capital marks first coupon payment on bonds (PHOTO) Oil&Gas 10:59
Georgia’s commercial banks increase net loans issuance Georgia 10:53
TAP expansion likely to happen ahead of original schedule Oil&Gas 10:51
Iran sees increase in petrochemical production Oil&Gas 10:44
Azerbaijani oil prices down Oil&Gas 10:38
Iranian currency rates for February 1 Finance 10:37
Bank Respublika, EFSE sign loan agreement to support business in Azerbaijani districts Finance 10:28
Prices for goods and services in Uzbekistan up Uzbekistan 10:25
Bulgaria, Serbia to hold groundbreaking ceremony for gas interconnection Oil&Gas 10:22
Azerbaijan reveals banks issuing highest amount of soft loans Economy 10:15
Central Bank of Azerbaijan discloses volume of bank deposits from population Finance 09:58
FINCA Azerbaijan non-bank credit organization’s assets increase in 2021 Finance 09:45
Turkmengas to purchase technical resources via tender Tenders 09:43
Oil climbs on lower supply and post-pandemic recovery Oil&Gas 09:41
UN talks events to mark anniversary of partnership with Azerbaijan (Exclusive) Politics 09:36
New training year begins for Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Garrison Troops (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 09:33
USAID’s support can increase foreign direct investment in Turkmenistan - official Finance 09:21
Kazakh president dismisses head of Presidential Administration Kazakhstan 09:20
Transport links expanding between ports of Baku and Turkmenbashi Transport 08:53
Japan parliament adopts resolution on human rights in China Other News 08:51
U.S. Navy secretary tests positive for COVID-19 US 08:24
Mexican media worker killed after outlet reported death threats Other News 07:49
Lassa fever kills at least 32 in Nigeria Other News 07:22
Thousands of Haiti homes flooded, rivers swell amid heavy rains Other News 06:43
Russia, India believe it’s too early to recognize Taliban government - diplomat Other News 06:04
Russia responds in writing to U.S. proposal on Ukraine crisis US 05:21
Turkey to kickstart production of domestic assault boat prototype Turkey 04:39
U.S. FDA grants full approval to Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine US 03:58
England plans to revoke mandatory COVID jabs for health workers Europe 03:14
Turkey’s drones ‘game changer,’ says defense industry president Turkey 02:37
Canadian PM says he has tested positive for COVID-19 Other News 01:53
Biden says he will designate Qatar as a major non-NATO US ally US 01:17
Man arrested for flying drone over residence of Swedish King Carl XVI Gustaf Europe 00:40
England plans to revoke mandatory COVID jabs for health workers Europe 00:13
Georgian PM Garibashvili Tests Positive for COVID Georgia 31 January 23:32
Turkey, Bahrain aim to further improve bilateral relations Turkey 31 January 23:09
Holcim and Bloomberg Media partner to explore Circular Cities with first-of-its-kind Barometer Economy 31 January 22:36
Germany's 7-day COVID-19 incidence climbs to new record high Europe 31 January 22:24
FAO eyes another Partnership Programme on Food and Agriculture project in Turkmenistan Business 31 January 21:56
WHO, EU gift equipment to Georgian medical facilities to fight COVID-19 Georgia 31 January 21:53
Bishkek to host national forum on transition to sustainable energy Kyrgyzstan 31 January 21:25
Germany to help Azerbaijani transport companies become more competitive Transport 31 January 20:50
Iranian banks have to get rid of excess properties - CBI says Finance 31 January 20:43
Azercosmos opens tender on hardware, software technical support services Economy 31 January 20:36
Turkish ambassador meets with Turkish students studying in Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Society 31 January 20:22
Iran`s East Azerbaijan Province attracts new foreign investments Business 31 January 19:41
Azerbaijan's State Medical-Social Expertise and Rehabilitation Agency appeals to citizens Society 31 January 19:09
Uzbek Central Bank discloses volume of liquid assets Uzbekistan 31 January 19:07
Iran talks possible joint financial channel with China Business 31 January 18:53
Uzbek Commodity Exchange announces weekly quotes of commodities for export Uzbekistan 31 January 18:49
SOCAR, Japan's JOGMEC to conduct seismic exploration in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 31 January 18:49
Uzbek Ministry to improve gas supply to consumers in 2022 Uzbekistan 31 January 18:25
Georgia sees increase in hazelnut exports, both value and volume Georgia 31 January 18:18
Uzbekistan sees increase in car purchases, sale transactions - research center Uzbekistan 31 January 18:17
Iran’s SPGC shares data on production of its third refinery Oil&Gas 31 January 18:05
Azerbaijan Railways talks compliance with quarantine rules on Absheron ring railway Society 31 January 18:04
Azerbaijani defense minister to visit Turkey Politics 31 January 18:00
Russian, US top diplomats to hold telephone negotiations on February 1 — spokesperson Russia 31 January 17:57
Azerbaijan starts training on Youth Business Workshop project in Jalilabad district (PHOTO) Business 31 January 17:57
Boeing to sign Qatar freighter deal on Monday - U.S. officials US 31 January 17:49
Israel ministers urge suppliers, importers to cancel price hikes Israel 31 January 17:47
Uzbekistan suspends refinancing of mortgage loans for purchase of secondary housing Uzbekistan 31 January 17:40
Turkmen Commodity Exchange offers trading in Portland cement Business 31 January 17:35
Georgia’s coal production up Georgia 31 January 17:34
Nizami Ganjavi Int'l Center holds videoconference on "Multilateralism" Society 31 January 17:33
President Ilham Aliyev congratulated Sergio Mattarella on his re-election as President of Italy Politics 31 January 17:32
Uzbekistan reveals volume of loans issued by private banks in 2021 Uzbekistan 31 January 17:32
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price dips Finance 31 January 17:29
Georgia’s economic growth exceeds forecasts - minister Georgia 31 January 17:28
Bulgaria’s ex-president urges to find those responsible for gas contract leakage Oil&Gas 31 January 17:20
Azerbaijan interested in importing grains, oilseeds from Ukraine Economy 31 January 17:18
Kazakhstan, China discuss increasing cross-border cooperation Kazakhstan 31 January 17:04
Azerbaijan's Health Digitalization Center opens tender for IT services Tenders 31 January 17:01
Iran records increase in number of industrial facilities launched in country Business 31 January 16:59
Azerbaijani army kickstarts new training period Politics 31 January 16:56
Kazakhstan’s PM holds meeting on Government's Action Program for 2022 Kazakhstan 31 January 16:55
Turkmen Commodity and Raw Material Exchange puts up licorice roots, rhizomes for sale Business 31 January 16:55
Serbia announces time of getting access to Azerbaijani gas (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 31 January 16:54
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 31 January 16:47
Iran Fisheries Organization prepares development program for sturgeon farming Business 31 January 16:45
Azerbaijan confirms 2,186 more COVID-19 cases, 764 recoveries Society 31 January 16:43
Iran discloses data on projects to be launched, based on pre-agreed foreign investments Business 31 January 16:43
Weekly review of trading at Turkmenistan's commodity exchange Business 31 January 16:42
Uzbek Central Bank sees increase in volume of non-performing loans Uzbekistan 31 January 16:40
Azerbaijan discloses volume of sales via Azexport platform in 2021 ICT 31 January 16:37
Azerbaijan's Mortgage-Credit Guarantee Fund opens tender Economy 31 January 16:36
All news