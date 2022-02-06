Iranian currency rates for February 6

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 6

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on February 6, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 15 currencies have increased and 16 have decreased in price, compared to February 5.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 48,089 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on Feb.6 Iranian rial on Feb.5 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 56,833 56,878 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,382 45,411 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,591 4,597 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,775 4,785 1 Danish krone DKK 6,460 6,462 1 Indian rupee INR 563 563 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 138,570 138,889 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 24,079 24,092 100 Japanese yens JPY 36,450 36,450 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,393 5,392 1 Omani rial OMR 109,232 109,232 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,876 32,915 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 27,805 27,728 1 South African rand ZAR 2,717 2,717 1 Turkish lira TRY 3,097 3,096 1 Russian ruble RUB 556 553 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 29,704 29,684 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,211 31,217 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 48,452 48,895 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,075 2,075 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 24 24 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,146 35,151 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,155 9,139 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,603 6,602 100 Thai baths THB 127,336 127,162 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,047 10,050 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,036 35,009 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,238 1 euro EUR 48,089 48,100 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,732 9,721 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,927 14,119 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,921 2,919 1 Afghan afghani AFN 443 442 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,248 16,288 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 24,722 100 Philippine pesos PHP 81,989 81,907 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,729 3,729 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,966 11,971

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 286,211 rials, and the price of $1 is 249,970 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 273,130 rials, and the price of $1 is 238,545 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 260,000-263,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 298,000-301,000 rials.

