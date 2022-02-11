Azerbaijan puts into circulation renewed banknote symbolizing Karabakh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 11

By Nazrin Israfilova - Trend:

A renewed 20-manat banknote dedicated to Azerbaijan’s Karabakh has been released into circulation on the eve of the 30th anniversary of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), the CBA told Trend.

According to the bank, the issue was carried out as part of the process of updating the national banknotes of Azerbaijan through the use of the latest innovations and technologies.

The main motifs of the banknote design are the sword, helmet and shield, embodying the strength, power and determination of the Azerbaijani people, as well as a number of other elements, including the pearl of the Karabakh flora, which symbolizes victory [in the 2020 second Karabakh war] - Kharibulbul.

The "Karabakh" word is displayed on the banknote.

The security elements of the updated 20-manat banknote are a color-changing hologram with a 3D effect, Spark Live, a watermark (State Emblem of Azerbaijan), vertical design, micro-text, and others.

"The renewed 20-manat banknote will be in circulation in parallel with banknotes of the same denomination currently in circulation and will be used without restrictions," said the CBA.