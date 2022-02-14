Turkmenistan intends to address social security issues in 2022

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14

By Amina Nazarli - Trend:

In the future, each family in Turkmenistan will have a separate apartment or house, said President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, Trend reports citing Turkmenportal.

He made the remark during an extraordinary meeting of the People's Council of Turkmenistan.

“The state will make every effort to make high-quality housing affordable to our population. Furthermore, the digital system's capabilities will be used more and more in everyday life. We will continue to build smart homes and smart cities for our people in keeping with the times! And the first such houses built in the new administrative center of Akhal region, Ashgabat, will be provided to our citizens for the first time,” he said.

Turkmen citizens' social security has become a central topic in the president's approved National program for the social and economic development for 2022-2052.

Turkmenistan's main task for 2022 is to improve people's quality of life, raise their income, create new jobs, and attract investment.

Starting from this January, the country has taken measures to improve the material well-being of mothers with multiple children.

Moreover, in Turkmenistan, the average salary increased by 366.3 percent between 2007 and 2021.