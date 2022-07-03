...
Iranian currency rates for July 3

Finance Materials 3 July 2022
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on July 3, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 21 currencies have grown and 15 have decreased in price, compared to July 2.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 43,794 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on July 3

Iranian rial on July 2

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

50,816

50,614

1 Swiss franc

CHF

43,777

43,650

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,069

4,065

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,223

4,219

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,888

5,879

1 Indian rupee

INR

532

533

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,481

136,818

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

20,551

20,526

100 Japanese yens

JPY

31,064

31,101

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,353

5,353

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,232

109,233

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

32,563

32,520

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,019

25,995

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,564

2,560

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,506

2,505

1 Russian ruble

RUB

755

759

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,878

2,881

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,624

28,518

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,080

30,055

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

44,911

44,954

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,168

1,174

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

23

23

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

33,234

33,253

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,707

8,702

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,270

6,268

100 Thai baths

THB

118,096

117,877

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,527

9,530

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

32,334

32,326

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,238

59,239

1 euro

EUR

43,794

43,727

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,050

9,045

1 Georgian lari

GEL

14,347

14,637

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,808

2,803

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

479

479

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,445

12,432

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,707

24,721

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

76,169

76,186

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,274

4,123

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,023

12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 289,340 rials, and the price of $1 is 277,485 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 268,810 rials, and the price of $1 is 257,796 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 324,000-327,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 339,000-342,000 rials.

---

@BaghishovElnur

