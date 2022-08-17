...
Iranian currency rates for August 17

Finance Materials 17 August 2022 10:07 (UTC +04:00)
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 17. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on August 17, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 11 currencies have grown and 23 have decreased in price, compared to August 16.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 42,729 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on August 17

Iranian rial on August 16

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

50,776

50,756

1 Swiss franc

CHF

44,178

44,440

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,060

4,075

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,338

4,338

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,745

5,752

1 Indian rupee

INR

530

529

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,816

136,932

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

19,632

19,637

100 Japanese yens

JPY

31,250

31,546

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,357

5,360

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,095

109,088

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

32,625

32,585

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,609

26,798

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,560

2,560

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,344

2,339

1 Russian ruble

RUB

687

684

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,879

2,879

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

29,443

29,584

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,454

30,506

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

44,206

44,215

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,167

1,167

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

33,080

33,008

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,625

8,644

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,187

6,202

100 Thai baths

THB

118,530

118,441

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,406

9,420

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

32,007

32,065

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

42,729

42,772

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

8,810

8,816

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,009

15,030

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,847

2,848

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

474

468

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,635

16,666

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,674

24,707

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

75,158

75,206

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,111

4,108

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,013

11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 291,965 rials, and the price of $1 is 286,980 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 269,848 rials, and the price of $1 is 265,240 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 298,000-301,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 303,000-306,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur

