Iranian currency rates for August 17

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 17. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on August 17, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 11 currencies have grown and 23 have decreased in price, compared to August 16.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 42,729 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on August 17 Iranian rial on August 16 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 50,776 50,756 1 Swiss franc CHF 44,178 44,440 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,060 4,075 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,338 4,338 1 Danish krone DKK 5,745 5,752 1 Indian rupee INR 530 529 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,816 136,932 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 19,632 19,637 100 Japanese yens JPY 31,250 31,546 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,357 5,360 1 Omani rial OMR 109,095 109,088 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,625 32,585 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,609 26,798 1 South African rand ZAR 2,560 2,560 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,344 2,339 1 Russian ruble RUB 687 684 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,879 2,879 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 29,443 29,584 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,454 30,506 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 44,206 44,215 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,167 1,167 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 33,080 33,008 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,625 8,644 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,187 6,202 100 Thai baths THB 118,530 118,441 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,406 9,420 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 32,007 32,065 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 42,729 42,772 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 8,810 8,816 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,009 15,030 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,847 2,848 1 Afghan afghani AFN 474 468 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,635 16,666 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,674 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 75,158 75,206 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,111 4,108 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,013 11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 291,965 rials, and the price of $1 is 286,980 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 269,848 rials, and the price of $1 is 265,240 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 298,000-301,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 303,000-306,000 rials.

