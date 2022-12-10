Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. Finance

Iranian currency rates for December 10

Finance Materials 10 December 2022 09:32 (UTC +04:00)
Iranian currency rates for December 10

Follow Trend on

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 10. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on December 10, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 25 currencies increased and 11 have decreased in price, compared to December 8.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 44,319 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on December 10

Iranian rial on December 8

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

51,720

51,213

1 Swiss franc

CHF

45,074

44,673

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,080

4,045

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,219

4,191

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,959

5,931

1 Indian rupee

INR

510

511

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,965

136,851

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

18,690

18,701

100 Japanese yens

JPY

30,800

30,755

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,395

5,395

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,093

109,093

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,877

30,797

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,982

26,733

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,422

2,446

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,253

2,254

1 Russian ruble

RUB

672

668

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,878

2,879

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,601

28,230

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,100

30,987

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

40,729

40,851

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,143

1,143

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,827

31,869

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,675

8,657

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,037

6,023

100 Thai baths

THB

121,098

120,126

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,535

9,551

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

32,268

31,855

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,238

1 euro

EUR

44,319

44,118

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

8,938

8,874

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,702

15,616

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,696

2,685

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

481

480

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,732

16,763

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,707

24,671

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

75,878

75,787

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,158

4,179

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,021

12,026

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 311,639 rials, and the price of $1 is 295,333 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 297,730 rials, and the price of $1 is 282,152 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 363,000-366,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 384,000-387,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more