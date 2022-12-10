Iranian currency rates for December 10

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 10. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on December 10, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 25 currencies increased and 11 have decreased in price, compared to December 8.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 44,319 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on December 10 Iranian rial on December 8 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 51,720 51,213 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,074 44,673 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,080 4,045 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,219 4,191 1 Danish krone DKK 5,959 5,931 1 Indian rupee INR 510 511 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,965 136,851 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 18,690 18,701 100 Japanese yens JPY 30,800 30,755 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,395 5,395 1 Omani rial OMR 109,093 109,093 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,877 30,797 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,982 26,733 1 South African rand ZAR 2,422 2,446 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,253 2,254 1 Russian ruble RUB 672 668 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,879 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,601 28,230 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,100 30,987 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 40,729 40,851 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,143 1,143 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,827 31,869 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,675 8,657 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,037 6,023 100 Thai baths THB 121,098 120,126 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,535 9,551 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 32,268 31,855 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,238 1 euro EUR 44,319 44,118 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 8,938 8,874 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,702 15,616 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,696 2,685 1 Afghan afghani AFN 481 480 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,732 16,763 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 24,671 100 Philippine pesos PHP 75,878 75,787 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,158 4,179 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,021 12,026

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 311,639 rials, and the price of $1 is 295,333 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 297,730 rials, and the price of $1 is 282,152 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 363,000-366,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 384,000-387,000 rials.

