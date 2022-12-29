Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijani Finance Ministry auctions off gov't bonds

Finance Materials 29 December 2022 19:23 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani Finance Ministry auctions off gov't bonds

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 29. The Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) held an auction on the placement of the Azerbaijani Finance Ministry's public bonds with a circulation period of 306 days, Trend reports via the BSE.

As many as 24 investors submitted 44 bids in the price range from 89 manat or $52.35 (14.79 percent) to 96.38 manat or $56.69 (4.50 percent) during the auction.

In accordance with the ministry's decision, the cut-off price of public bonds was set at 96.38 manat or $56.69 (4.50 percent), and the average weighted price stood at 96.38 manat or $56.69 (4.50 percent).

The total amount of bids at nominal prices amounted to 683.127 million manat ($401.85 million), while the placement volume totaled 500 million manat ($294.1 million).

The maturity date of the bonds is October 31, 2023.

