Iranian currency rates for January 22

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 22. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on January 22, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 23 currencies increased and 11 have decreased in price, compared to January 21.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,649 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on January 22 Iranian rial on January 21 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 52,044 51,959 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,651 45,541 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,081 4,075 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,270 4,247 1 Danish krone DKK 6,129 6,115 1 Indian rupee INR 519 519 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,085 137,460 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 18,288 18,271 100 Japanese yens JPY 32,425 32,326 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,362 5,366 1 Omani rial OMR 109,081 109,081 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,388 31,298 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 27,184 27,111 1 South African rand ZAR 2,456 2,449 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,239 2,234 1 Russian ruble RUB 609 611 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,879 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 29,224 29,199 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,829 31,801 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 39,627 39,847 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,148 1,148 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 32,404 32,396 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,824 8,813 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,194 6,192 100 Thai baths THB 128,481 128,299 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,800 9,801 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 34,108 33,987 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,238 1 euro EUR 45,649 45,491 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,078 9,076 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,793 15,851 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,788 2,790 1 Afghan afghani AFN 473 473 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,635 16,801 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,689 24,689 100 Philippine pesos PHP 77,108 77,129 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,099 4,099 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,023 12,022

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 332,443 rials, and the price of $1 is 306,930 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 308,690 rials, and the price of $1 is 285,000 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 447,000-450,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 486,000-489,000 rials.

