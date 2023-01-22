Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. Finance

Iranian currency rates for January 22

Finance Materials 22 January 2023 09:59 (UTC +04:00)
Iranian currency rates for January 22

Follow Trend on

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 22. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on January 22, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 23 currencies increased and 11 have decreased in price, compared to January 21.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,649 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on January 22

Iranian rial on January 21

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

52,044

51,959

1 Swiss franc

CHF

45,651

45,541

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,081

4,075

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,270

4,247

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,129

6,115

1 Indian rupee

INR

519

519

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

137,085

137,460

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

18,288

18,271

100 Japanese yens

JPY

32,425

32,326

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,362

5,366

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,081

109,081

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,388

31,298

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

27,184

27,111

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,456

2,449

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,239

2,234

1 Russian ruble

RUB

609

611

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,878

2,879

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

29,224

29,199

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,829

31,801

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

39,627

39,847

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,148

1,148

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

32,404

32,396

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,824

8,813

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,194

6,192

100 Thai baths

THB

128,481

128,299

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,800

9,801

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

34,108

33,987

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,238

1 euro

EUR

45,649

45,491

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,078

9,076

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,793

15,851

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,788

2,790

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

473

473

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,635

16,801

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,689

24,689

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

77,108

77,129

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,099

4,099

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,023

12,022

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 332,443 rials, and the price of $1 is 306,930 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 308,690 rials, and the price of $1 is 285,000 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 447,000-450,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 486,000-489,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more