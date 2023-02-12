Iranian currency rates for February 12

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on February 12, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 16 currencies increased and 22 have decreased in price, compared to February 9.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 44,866 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on February 12 Iranian rial on February 9 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 50,654 50,785 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,428 45,658 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,012 3,970 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,133 4,078 1 Danish krone DKK 6,021 6,060 1 Indian rupee INR 510 509 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,958 137,367 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 15,480 15,207 100 Japanese yens JPY 31,964 31,998 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,351 5,351 1 Omani rial OMR 109,102 109,218 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,438 31,275 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,495 26,509 1 South African rand ZAR 2,345 2,365 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,232 2,231 1 Russian ruble RUB 570 575 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,880 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 29,020 29,150 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,567 31,690 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 40,476 39,505 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,151 1,150 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 20 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,799 31,740 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,772 8,773 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,171 6,187 100 Thai baths THB 124,738 125,422 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,698 9,771 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 33,137 33,292 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 44,866 45,085 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,306 9,235 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,749 15,825 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,775 2,778 1 Afghan afghani AFN 469 467 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,634 16,729 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,702 24,673 100 Philippine pesos PHP 77,099 76,641 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,045 4,046 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,988 11,986

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 327,872 rials, and the price of $1 is 306,930 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 304,446 rials, and the price of $1 is 285,000 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 450,000-453,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 481,000-484,000 rials.

