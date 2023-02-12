Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Iranian currency rates for February 12

Finance Materials 12 February 2023 10:33 (UTC +04:00)
Iranian currency rates for February 12

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on February 12, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 16 currencies increased and 22 have decreased in price, compared to February 9.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 44,866 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on February 12

Iranian rial on February 9

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

50,654

50,785

1 Swiss franc

CHF

45,428

45,658

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,012

3,970

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,133

4,078

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,021

6,060

1 Indian rupee

INR

510

509

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

137,958

137,367

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

15,480

15,207

100 Japanese yens

JPY

31,964

31,998

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,351

5,351

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,102

109,218

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,438

31,275

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,495

26,509

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,345

2,365

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,232

2,231

1 Russian ruble

RUB

570

575

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,878

2,880

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

29,020

29,150

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,567

31,690

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

40,476

39,505

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,151

1,150

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

20

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,799

31,740

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,772

8,773

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,171

6,187

100 Thai baths

THB

124,738

125,422

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,698

9,771

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

33,137

33,292

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

44,866

45,085

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,306

9,235

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,749

15,825

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,775

2,778

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

469

467

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,634

16,729

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,702

24,673

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

77,099

76,641

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,045

4,046

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,988

11,986

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 327,872 rials, and the price of $1 is 306,930 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 304,446 rials, and the price of $1 is 285,000 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 450,000-453,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 481,000-484,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur

