Iranian currency rate for March 25

Finance Materials 25 May 2023 10:18 (UTC +04:00)
Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on May 25, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 11 currencies increased and 26 have decreased in price, compared to May 24.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,181 rials.

Currency

Rial on May 25

Rial on May 24

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

51,945

52,173

1 Swiss franc

CHF

46,360

46,595

1 Swedish krona

SEK

3,918

3,951

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,831

3,841

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,066

6,075

1 Indian rupee

INR

509

507

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,615

136,663

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

14,656

14,656

100 Japanese yens

JPY

30,183

30,272

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,364

5,361

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,118

109,085

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,898

31,143

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

25,644

26,287

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,184

2,189

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,111

2,115

1 Russian ruble

RUB

523

524

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,211

3,209

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

27,467

27,813

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,123

31,183

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

39,188

38,793

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,384

1,379

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,737

31,665

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,747

8,749

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,951

5,958

100 Thai baths

THB

121,328

121,423

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,148

9,191

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

31,808

31,840

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

45,181

45,245

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,427

9,507

1 Georgian lari

GEL

16,277

16,340

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,813

2,824

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

481

480

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,790

16,797

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,707

24,707

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

75,351

75,361

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,852

3,848

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,021

12,019

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 457,262 rials, and the price of $1 is 425,067 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 415,693 rials, and the price of $1 is 386,425 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 512,000-515,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 552,000-555,000 rials.

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur

