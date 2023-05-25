Iranian currency rate for March 25

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on May 25, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 11 currencies increased and 26 have decreased in price, compared to May 24.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,181 rials.

Currency Rial on May 25 Rial on May 24 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 51,945 52,173 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,360 46,595 1 Swedish krona SEK 3,918 3,951 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,831 3,841 1 Danish krone DKK 6,066 6,075 1 Indian rupee INR 509 507 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,615 136,663 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,656 14,656 100 Japanese yens JPY 30,183 30,272 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,364 5,361 1 Omani rial OMR 109,118 109,085 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,898 31,143 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,644 26,287 1 South African rand ZAR 2,184 2,189 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,111 2,115 1 Russian ruble RUB 523 524 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,211 3,209 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,467 27,813 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,123 31,183 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 39,188 38,793 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,384 1,379 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,737 31,665 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,747 8,749 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,951 5,958 100 Thai baths THB 121,328 121,423 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,148 9,191 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,808 31,840 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 45,181 45,245 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,427 9,507 1 Georgian lari GEL 16,277 16,340 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,813 2,824 1 Afghan afghani AFN 481 480 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,790 16,797 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 75,351 75,361 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,852 3,848 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,021 12,019

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 457,262 rials, and the price of $1 is 425,067 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 415,693 rials, and the price of $1 is 386,425 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 512,000-515,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 552,000-555,000 rials.

