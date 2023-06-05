Economic independence of Azerbaijan's CBA may increase

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. The economic independence of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan may be increased, Trend reports.

This is reflected in the proposed amendment to the law "On the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan", which was submitted for discussion at today's meeting of the Committee of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) on economic policy, industry and entrepreneurship.

According to the text of the draft law, state and local self-government bodies, individuals and legal entities may not directly or indirectly restrict, exert illegal influence and interfere in the activities of the Central Bank on the implementation of functions and powers established by the Constitution and laws of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

