State Tax Service registers new leasing company in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. The State Tax Service (STS) under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan has registered a "Level Leasing" JSC leasing company, Trend reports.

According to the STS, the authorized capital of the company is 1 million manat ($588,235). Its official representative is Fahmin Khydyrly.

Legal address of Level Leasing: Ilgar Mirzoyev str., 46, Khatai district, Baku, Azerbaijan.

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) created a system of preventive settlements of leasing companies and pawnshops back in 2022.

Also, Director of the Department for Monitoring the Activities of CBA credit institutions Fuad Isayev said that the CBA developed a corresponding law on leasing.