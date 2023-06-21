EBRD implementing projects in Turkmenistan worth 30M euros

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21. The existing loan portfolio of projects in Turkmenistan, funded by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), amounts to approximately 31 million euros, Trend reports.

According to the EBRD, the bank's loan portfolio is calculated for the implementation of 22 projects.

As stated by the EBRD, the majority of their project portfolio, amounting to approximately 95 percent or nearly 30 million euros, is allocated for investments in industry, commerce, and agribusiness. The remaining 5 percent, equivalent to 2 million euros, is directed towards investments in financial institutions.

In total, the bank's investments in Turkmenistan have exceeded 334 million euros, spanning across 87 different projects.

The Head of the EBRD Resident Office in Turkmenistan, Fatih Turkmenoglu, previously emphasized the bank's commitment to providing ongoing support to small and medium-sized entrepreneurs engaged in exporting or seeking to initiate export activities. This support aims to contribute to the growth and development of the country's economy.