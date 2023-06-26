Turkmenistan reveals top banks by number of Mobile Banking users

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 26. Halkbank Joint-Stock Commercial Bank became the leader for most number of registered users of mobile banking services in Turkmenistan as of the beginning of June 2023, Trend reports.

According to the Central Bank of Turkmenistan, Halkbank has 16,595 registered users of this service (in May 16,508 users). In second place - is Turkmenistan State Commercial Bank - 14,665 users (in May 14,402 users), and in third - is Dayhanbank State Commercial Bank - 13,105 users (in May 12,921 users).

Halkbank mainly works with clients in the regions of Turkmenistan. Thus, most of the users are located in Mary (8,212 users) and Lebap (6,259 users) regions.

The table below shows the full rating of banks in Turkmenistan by the number of registered users of the Mobile Banking service as of 01.06.2023:

Bank: Number of registered users Halkbank Joint-Stock Commercial Bank 16,595 Turkmenistan State Commercial Bank 14,665 Dayhanbank State Commercial Bank of Turkmenistan 13,105 Turkmenbashi Joint-Stock Commercial Bank 9,610 Senagat Joint-Stock Commercial Bank 9,339 Turkmen-Turkish Joint-Stock Commercial Bank 1,333 Rysgal Joint-Stock Commercial Bank 254 Total number of registered users 64,901

Turkmenistan's financial sector is constantly expanding. In particular, mobile applications are being introduced to pay for various services and goods, the number of transactions is increasing, and payment methods are being offered through bank payment terminals. For example, over the past six months, the number of Mobile Banking service users in the country has increased from 59,421 to 64,901.