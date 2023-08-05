Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Weekly overview of Azerbaijani currency market

Finance Materials 5 August 2023 10:27 (UTC +04:00)
Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 5. The official exchange rate of the manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.

The average weighted rate of the week was 1.7 manat to one dollar.

Official exchange rate of manat against dollar

July 24

1.7

July 31

1.7

July 25

1.7

August 1

1.7

July 26

1.7

August 2

1.7

July 27

1.7

August 3

1.7

July 28

1.7

August 4

1.7

Average rate per week

1.7

Average rate per week

1.7

According to the results of this week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the euro increased by 0.0099 manat. The weighted average exchange rate decreased by 0.0153 manat and amounted to 1.8654 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of manat against euro

July 24

1.8908

July 31

1.8713

July 25

1.8822

August 1

1.8684

July 26

1.8783

August 2

1.8687

July 27

1.8862

August 3

1.8571

July 28

1.8657

August 4

1.8614

Average rate per week

1.8806

Average rate per week

1.8654

This week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble increased by 0.0004 manat. The weighted average exchange rate decreased by 0.0005 manat and amounted to 0.0183 manat per ruble.

Official exchange rate of manat against Russian ruble

July 24

0.0187

July 31

0.0184

July 25

0.0188

August 1

0.0185

July 26

0.0188

August 2

0.0185

July 27

0.0189

August 3

0.0181

July 28

0.0188

August 4

0.0180

Average rate per week

0.0188

Average rate per week

0.0183

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira increased by 0.0001 manat this week. The weighted average exchange rate decreased by 0.0001 manat and amounted to 0.063 manat per lira.

Official exchange rate of manat against Turkish lira

July 24

0.0630

July 31

0.0630

July 25

0.0631

August 1

0.0631

July 26

0.0631

August 2

0.0630

July 27

0.0631

August 3

0.0630

July 28

0.0631

August 4

0.0629

Average rate per week

0.0631

Average rate per week

0.0630
