Weekly overview of Azerbaijani currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 5. The official exchange rate of the manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.
The average weighted rate of the week was 1.7 manat to one dollar.
|
Official exchange rate of manat against dollar
|
July 24
|
1.7
|
July 31
|
1.7
|
July 25
|
1.7
|
August 1
|
1.7
|
July 26
|
1.7
|
August 2
|
1.7
|
July 27
|
1.7
|
August 3
|
1.7
|
July 28
|
1.7
|
August 4
|
1.7
|
Average rate per week
|
1.7
|
Average rate per week
|
1.7
According to the results of this week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the euro increased by 0.0099 manat. The weighted average exchange rate decreased by 0.0153 manat and amounted to 1.8654 manat per euro.
|
Official exchange rate of manat against euro
|
July 24
|
1.8908
|
July 31
|
1.8713
|
July 25
|
1.8822
|
August 1
|
1.8684
|
July 26
|
1.8783
|
August 2
|
1.8687
|
July 27
|
1.8862
|
August 3
|
1.8571
|
July 28
|
1.8657
|
August 4
|
1.8614
|
Average rate per week
|
1.8806
|
Average rate per week
|
1.8654
This week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble increased by 0.0004 manat. The weighted average exchange rate decreased by 0.0005 manat and amounted to 0.0183 manat per ruble.
|
Official exchange rate of manat against Russian ruble
|
July 24
|
0.0187
|
July 31
|
0.0184
|
July 25
|
0.0188
|
August 1
|
0.0185
|
July 26
|
0.0188
|
August 2
|
0.0185
|
July 27
|
0.0189
|
August 3
|
0.0181
|
July 28
|
0.0188
|
August 4
|
0.0180
|
Average rate per week
|
0.0188
|
Average rate per week
|
0.0183
The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira increased by 0.0001 manat this week. The weighted average exchange rate decreased by 0.0001 manat and amounted to 0.063 manat per lira.
|
Official exchange rate of manat against Turkish lira
|
July 24
|
0.0630
|
July 31
|
0.0630
|
July 25
|
0.0631
|
August 1
|
0.0631
|
July 26
|
0.0631
|
August 2
|
0.0630
|
July 27
|
0.0631
|
August 3
|
0.0630
|
July 28
|
0.0631
|
August 4
|
0.0629
|
Average rate per week
|
0.0631
|
Average rate per week
|
0.0630