Iranian currency rates for September 5

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 5. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on September 5, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate for the Central Bank of Iran, 15 currencies increased and 20 decreased in price compared to September 4.

According to the CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and 1 euro equals 45,355 rials.

Currency Rial on September 5 Rial on September 4 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 53,022 52,889 1 Swiss franc CHF 47,498 47,418 1 Swedish krona SEK 3,814 3,803 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,942 3,939 1 Danish krone DKK 6,086 6,073 1 Indian rupee INR 508 508 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,194 136,197 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 13,710 13,727 100 Japanese yens JPY 28,676 28,722 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,362 5,354 1 Omani rial OMR 109,093 109,082 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,894 30,898 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 24,942 24,965 1 South African rand ZAR 2,207 2,229 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,569 1,572 1 Russian ruble RUB 434 437 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,209 3,208 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,130 27,091 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,701 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,006 31,034 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,232 38,449 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,314 1,313 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 20 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,717 31,721 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,707 8,717 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,798 5,785 100 Thai baths THB 119,151 119,450 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,023 9,038 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,859 31,859 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 45,355 45,258 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,159 9,174 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,973 15,971 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,760 2,754 1 Afghan afghani AFN 573 573 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,794 16,769 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,714 24,715 100 Philippine pesos PHP 74,122 74,129 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,825 3,825 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,023 12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 445,824 rials and the price of $1 is 412,845 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 405,295 rials, and the price of $1 is 375,314 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 493,000–496,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 532,000–535,000 rials.

