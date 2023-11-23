Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Iranian currency rates for November 23

Finance Materials 23 November 2023 09:58 (UTC +04:00)
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on November 23, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate for the Central Bank of Iran, 8 currencies increased and 27 decreased in price compared to November 22.

According to the CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and 1 euro equals 45,653 rials.

Currency

Rial on November 23

Rial on November 22

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

52,351

52,660

1 Swiss franc

CHF

47,434

47,555

1 Swedish króna

SEK

3,995

4,020

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,888

3,944

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,124

6,155

1 Indian rupee

INR

505

505

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,229

136,337

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

14,746

14,717

100 Japanese yens

JPY

28,059

28,402

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,387

5,389

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,106

109,101

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,577

30,673

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

25,248

25,455

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,229

2,263

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,457

1,459

1 Russian ruble

RUB

475

477

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

3,212

3,209

1 Syrian pound

SYP

4

4

1 Australian dollar

AUD

27,440

27,582

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,704

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,272

31,415

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

37,937

37,937

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,279

1,280

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,496

31,508

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,726

8,715

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,873

5,905

100 Thai baths

THB

119,147

119,659

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

8,978

9,027

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

32,196

32,491

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

45,653

45,880

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,185

9,159

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,499

15,516

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,685

2,713

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

609

609

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,710

12,748

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,707

24,686

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

75,587

75,812

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,849

3,848

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,021

11,987

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange outlets, where the price of 1 euro is 453,515 rials and the price of $1 is 417,228 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 412,286 rials, and the price of $1 is 379,298 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 498,000–501,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 542,000–545,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on X (Twitter):@BaghishovElnur

