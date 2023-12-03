Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Iranian currency rates for December 3

Finance Materials 3 December 2023 10:47 (UTC +04:00)
Iranian currency rates for December 3

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 3. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on December 3, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate for the Central Bank of Iran, 25 currencies increased and 10 decreased in price compared to December 2.

According to the CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and 1 euro equals 45,703 rials.

Currency

Rial on December 3

Rial on December 2

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

53,373

53,269

1 Swiss franc

CHF

48,303

48,253

1 Swedish króna

SEK

4,048

4,049

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,933

3,940

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,131

6,129

1 Indian rupee

INR

505

505

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

135,936

136,062

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

14,742

14,726

100 Japanese yens

JPY

28,611

28,576

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,375

5,375

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,090

109,086

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,127

31,123

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,078

26,027

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,251

2,255

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,454

1,454

1 Russian ruble

RUB

461

465

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

3,209

3,206

1 Syrian pound

SYP

4

4

1 Australian dollar

AUD

27,987

27,977

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,492

31,475

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

38,142

38,089

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,281

1,280

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

20

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,511

31,508

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,755

8,733

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,887

5,913

100 Thai baths

THB

120,349

120,261

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

8,989

8,987

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

32,462

32,388

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,238

1 euro

EUR

45,703

46,695

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,110

9,098

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,541

15,585

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,713

2,725

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

602

602

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,748

12,747

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,706

24,686

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

75,726

75,839

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,841

3,841

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,968

12,021

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange outlets, where the price of 1 euro is 457,781 rials and the price of $1 is 420,781 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 416,255 rials, and the price of $1 is 382,528 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 501,000–504,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 546,000–549,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on X (Twitter):@BaghishovElnur

Tags:
