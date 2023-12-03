Iranian currency rates for December 3

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 3. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on December 3, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate for the Central Bank of Iran, 25 currencies increased and 10 decreased in price compared to December 2.

According to the CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and 1 euro equals 45,703 rials.

Currency Rial on December 3 Rial on December 2 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 53,373 53,269 1 Swiss franc CHF 48,303 48,253 1 Swedish króna SEK 4,048 4,049 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,933 3,940 1 Danish krone DKK 6,131 6,129 1 Indian rupee INR 505 505 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 135,936 136,062 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,742 14,726 100 Japanese yens JPY 28,611 28,576 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,375 5,375 1 Omani rial OMR 109,090 109,086 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,127 31,123 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,078 26,027 1 South African rand ZAR 2,251 2,255 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,454 1,454 1 Russian ruble RUB 461 465 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 3,209 3,206 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,987 27,977 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,492 31,475 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,142 38,089 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,281 1,280 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 20 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,511 31,508 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,755 8,733 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,887 5,913 100 Thai baths THB 120,349 120,261 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 8,989 8,987 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 32,462 32,388 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,238 1 euro EUR 45,703 46,695 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,110 9,098 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,541 15,585 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,713 2,725 1 Afghan afghani AFN 602 602 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,748 12,747 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,706 24,686 100 Philippine pesos PHP 75,726 75,839 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,841 3,841 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,968 12,021

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange outlets, where the price of 1 euro is 457,781 rials and the price of $1 is 420,781 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 416,255 rials, and the price of $1 is 382,528 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 501,000–504,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 546,000–549,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on X (Twitter):@BaghishovElnur