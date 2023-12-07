Iranian currency rates for December 7

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on December 7, Trend reports.

According to the Central Bank of Iran's currency exchange rate, 23 currencies grew in price and 14 declined in price compared to December 6.

The CBI states that one dollar equals 42,000 Iranian rials and one euro equals 45,315 rials

Currency Rial on December 7 Rial on December 6 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 52,868 52,867 1 Swiss franc CHF 48,049 47,934 1 Swedish króna SEK 4,020 4,001 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,837 3,844 1 Danish krone DKK 6,078 6,076 1 Indian rupee INR 504 504 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,139 135,967 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,757 14,752 100 Japanese yens JPY 28,539 28,517 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,377 5,372 1 Omani rial OMR 109,088 109,105 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,923 30,928 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,851 25,747 1 South African rand ZAR 2,224 2,210 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,453 1,454 1 Russian ruble RUB 456 465 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 3,208 3,209 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,584 27,505 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,705 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,332 31,301 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,175 38,187 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,285 1,281 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 20 20 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,484 31,476 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,715 8,720 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,891 5,885 100 Thai baths THB 119,354 118,894 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 8,997 9,001 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,944 31,869 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,240 59,239 1 euro EUR 45,315 45,300 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,137 9,110 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,661 15,614 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,706 2,714 1 Afghan afghani AFN 604 606 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,747 12,747 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,675 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 75,885 75,779 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,840 3,842 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,014 12,022

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange outlets, where the price of 1 euro is 456,917 rials and the price of $1 is 423,496 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 415,379 rials, and the price of $1 is 384,996 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 500,000–503,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 539,000–542,000 rials.

