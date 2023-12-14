Iranian currency rates for December 14

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on December 14, Trend reports.

According to the Central Bank of Iran's currency exchange rate, 18 currencies grew in price and 19 declined, compared to December 13.

The CBI states that one US dollar equals 42,000 Iranian rials and one euro equals 45,323 rials.

Currency Rial on December 14 Rial on December 13 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 52,596 52,693 1 Swiss franc CHF 47,931 47,949 1 Swedish króna SEK 4,021 4,017 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,845 3,824 1 Danish krone DKK 6,080 6,076 1 Indian rupee INR 504 504 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,253 136,209 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,797 14,790 100 Japanese yens JPY 28,926 28,868 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,376 5,378 1 Omani rial OMR 109,105 109,103 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,951 30,853 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,717 25,734 1 South African rand ZAR 2,204 2,208 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,446 1,446 1 Russian ruble RUB 466 465 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 3,207 3,209 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,638 27,543 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,704 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,304 31,283 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,184 38,191 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,287 1,285 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 20 20 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,479 31,460 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,691 8,696 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,860 5,865 100 Thai baths THB 117,496 117,465 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 8,925 8,968 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,889 31,958 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 45,323 45,307 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,157 9,190 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,673 15,732 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,691 2,696 1 Afghan afghani AFN 604 605 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,748 12,747 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 24,675 100 Philippine pesos PHP 75,037 75,617 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,846 3,855 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,023 12,022

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange outlets, where the price of 1 euro is 461,131 rials and the price of $1 is 427,320 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 419,210 rials, and the price of $1 is 388,473 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 501,000–504,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 540,000–543,000 rials.

