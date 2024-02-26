Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Finance Materials 26 February 2024 09:42 (UTC +04:00)
Iranian currency rates for February 26

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 26. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on February 26, Trend reports.

According to the Central Bank of Iran's currency exchange rate, 13 currencies increased in price and 21 decreased in price compared to February 24.

The CBI states that one US dollar equals 42,000 Iranian rials and one euro equals 45,517 rials.

Currency

Rial on February 26

Rial on February 24

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

53,193

53,241

1 Swiss franc

CHF

47,664

47,702

1 Swedish króna

SEK

4,066

4,073

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,964

3,989

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,099

6,101

1 Indian rupee

INR

507

507

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,144

136,454

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

15,036

15,016

100 Japanese yens

JPY

27,905

27,932

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,369

5,368

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,091

109,095

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,100

31,105

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,020

26,026

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,176

2,181

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,359

1,352

1 Russian ruble

RUB

453

455

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

3,206

3,208

1 Syrian pound

SYP

4

4

1 Australian dollar

AUD

27,555

27,572

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,701

111,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,266

31,266

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

38,321

38,270

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,351

1,351

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,665

31,658

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,697

8,680

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,838

5,836

100 Thai baths

THB

116,735

116,843

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

8,795

8,791

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

31,575

31,572

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,238

1 euro

EUR

45,517

45,476

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,350

9,312

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,852

15,850

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,688

2,694

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

571

571

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,825

12,844

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,706

24,707

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

75,137

75,152

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,836

3,836

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,988

11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a currency exchange system implemented by the Central Bank of Iran in which the price of one euro is 465,143 rials and the price of one dollar is 429,203 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 432,024 rials, and the price of $1 is 398,643 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 572,000–575,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 619,000–622,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on X (Twitter):@BaghishovElnur

