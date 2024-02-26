Iranian currency rates for February 26

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 26. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on February 26, Trend reports.

According to the Central Bank of Iran's currency exchange rate, 13 currencies increased in price and 21 decreased in price compared to February 24.

The CBI states that one US dollar equals 42,000 Iranian rials and one euro equals 45,517 rials.

Currency Rial on February 26 Rial on February 24 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 53,193 53,241 1 Swiss franc CHF 47,664 47,702 1 Swedish króna SEK 4,066 4,073 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,964 3,989 1 Danish krone DKK 6,099 6,101 1 Indian rupee INR 507 507 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,144 136,454 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 15,036 15,016 100 Japanese yens JPY 27,905 27,932 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,369 5,368 1 Omani rial OMR 109,091 109,095 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,100 31,105 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,020 26,026 1 South African rand ZAR 2,176 2,181 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,359 1,352 1 Russian ruble RUB 453 455 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 3,206 3,208 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,555 27,572 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,701 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,266 31,266 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,321 38,270 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,351 1,351 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,665 31,658 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,697 8,680 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,838 5,836 100 Thai baths THB 116,735 116,843 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 8,795 8,791 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,575 31,572 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,238 1 euro EUR 45,517 45,476 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,350 9,312 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,852 15,850 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,688 2,694 1 Afghan afghani AFN 571 571 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,825 12,844 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,706 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 75,137 75,152 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,836 3,836 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,988 11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a currency exchange system implemented by the Central Bank of Iran in which the price of one euro is 465,143 rials and the price of one dollar is 429,203 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 432,024 rials, and the price of $1 is 398,643 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 572,000–575,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 619,000–622,000 rials.

