Azer-Turk Bank sets limit on card-to-card transfers - reasons (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12. Azer-Turk Bank (ATB) has set a limit on card-to-card transfers, enabling the bank's clients to conduct these transactions 15 times daily and 60 times monthly, the bank told Trend.

Examining C2C transactions reveals that the absence of a limit can result in misuse, prompting specialists at ATB to establish a limit based on statistical data.

"Analyzing C2C transactions conducted with debit and credit cards belonging to our bank, it has been observed that the absence of a quantity limit in such transactions can result in misuse by certain customers. ATB's relevant structures have scrutinized several suspicious transactions, identified instances of tax evasion, and thwarted numerous fraud cases.

Considering these findings, particular emphasis has been placed on this transaction type, leading to the establishment of a transaction limit, determined by the bank's specialists based on statistical indicators in this area," ATB said.

