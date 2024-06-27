Azerbaijan's financing from Asian Development Bank disclosed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27. The financing for programs implemented under the cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) totaled $4.2 billion as of April 1 this year, Trend reports.

According to the Ministry of Finance, the Azerbaijani government has attracted loans totaling $3.2 billion.

Additionally, state-owned enterprises, backed by state guarantees, have implemented projects and programs amounting to $930 million. Direct financing to the private sector totaled $62 million, while grants and technical assistance supported various projects implemented by the ADB in the country.

These programs encompass sectors such as transport, public financial management, energy, water, urban infrastructure, and others.

An event dedicated to the 25th anniversary of Azerbaijan's partnership with ADB took place today. At the event, Finance Minister Samir Sharifov, Azerbaijan's representative on the ADB Board of Governors, highlighted ADB's role as a strong and reliable development partner over the years. He emphasized that ADB's cooperation has yielded numerous successful outcomes, actively supporting economic reforms and financing infrastructure projects aligned with Azerbaijan's government priorities.

The minister underscored that, under President Ilham Aliyev's leadership, Azerbaijan has adopted a strategy for socio-economic development until 2030. He expressed confidence in ADB's continued provision of financial, technical, and advisory support to help Azerbaijan meet the challenges and goals outlined in this strategy, focusing on national priorities.

Sharifov also emphasized that Azerbaijan, like other member countries, benefits from ADB's best practices and technical assistance.

