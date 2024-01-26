Promotion of green technologies in Azerbaijan to be in focus of C4IR in 2024

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 26. Promotion of green technologies and support of startups in this direction will be the focus of the Center for Analysis and Coordination of the IV Industrial Revolution of Azerbaijan in 2024, Executive director of the Center for Analysis and Coordination of the IV Industrial Revolution (C4IR) Fariz Jafarov said during the press conference dedicated to the results of activities for 2023, Trend reports.

"As you know 2024 is recognized as the year of solidarity for a green world in Azerbaijan, and also this year the country will host a major COP29 event. Promotion of the use of green technologies in various sectors of the national economy and support for startups in this direction will be at the center of attention of C4IR this year," he noted.

