UAE, Azerbaijan, and Brazil agree to work jointly on roadmap to combat global warming

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. The hosts of the UN climate conferences in 2023-2025 - the UAE (COP 28), Azerbaijan (COP 29), and Brazil (COP 30) - announced in Dubai the formation of functional 'Trio' to help achieve the goals of the climate agenda, Trend reports.

"Representatives of the parties met in Dubai to join forces to implement joint actions to combat climate change. The parties will work on a roadmap to achieve the goal of keeping the global temperature rise within 1.5 degrees," the report noted.

COP28 Chairman Sultan Ahmed Al-Jaber described the initiative as important, saying that "we must do our best to achieve this target."

"We will work together with our friends in Baku and Brazil to ensure that the promises made at the end of 2023 in Dubai are fulfilled. Jointly, we will ensure that the new agreements concluded at the next Conference of the Parties will set us on the path necessary to achieve our mission," he said.

A new collective quantified goal (NCQG) on climate finance for developing countries is set to be agreed in Baku, where COP29 will be held in 2024.

COP29 Chairman, Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev said at the meeting in Dubai that as host Azerbaijan is committed to taking all possible steps to accelerate efforts to keep the global temperature rise within 1.5 degrees Celsius.

According to him, the key to this will be to set "climate finance targets that reflect the scale and urgency of the climate challenge".

The meetings in Dubai included a teleconference with the heads of the International Energy Agency (IEA) and OPEC, who agreed to coordinate action ahead of COP29 in Baku.

