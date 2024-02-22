Mexico readies young climate ambassadors to attend COP29 in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 22. The Mexican Ministry of Foreign Affairs, UNICEF, and Latin America Climate Reality Project launched the 'Young Climate Ambassadors' program to select 35 representatives of Mexican youth to participate in COP29 in Baku, Trend reports, referring to the Mexican Foreign Ministry.

The Mexican Youth Institute (IMJUVE), the National Institute of Indigenous Peoples (INPI), and the Matías Romero Institute (IMR) are also participating in the program.

"Given the climate emergency that the world is currently experiencing, the program aims to reach more communities to achieve a more diverse and inclusive representation of youth in addressing current issues. The participation of these communities is essential to remove barriers to climate justice and to present unique perspectives that will enrich the discussions at COP29," the report emphasizes.

The Latin America Climate Reality Project and the responsible institutions will provide in-depth training to youth on adaptation, mitigation, and means of implementation to address climate change, as well as on international climate change negotiations.

To note, the 29th session of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change will be held on November 11-22 in Baku.

