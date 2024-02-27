Azerbaijan and International Chamber of Commerce discuss preparations for COP29

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 27. Azerbaijan and the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) have discussed preparations for the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), Trend reports.

According to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, a meeting was held between Minister Mukhtar Babayev and the Secretary General of the International Chamber of Commerce John W.H. Denton.

During the meeting, they discussed preparations for COP29, which will be held in Azerbaijan this year, and exchanged views on further prospects of cooperation.

The decision to hold COP29 in Azerbaijan was officially announced in Dubai on December 11, 2023, enabling Azerbaijan to host the above event in November.

