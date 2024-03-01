Spotlight shifts to green energy production - Azerbaijani MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. The serious consequences of climate change in the modern world require the coordination of economic development and environmental protection issues, and in this context, spotlight shifts to the green energy production and consumption, the Chairman of the Economic Policy, Industry, and Entrepreneurship Committee of the Azerbaijani Parliament Tahir Mirkishili told Trend.

According to him, international cooperation in overcoming emerging threats is already a crucial necessity.

He noted that the presidential decree declaring 2024 as the "Green World Solidarity Year" aims to strengthen international solidarity in the global fight against climate change.

"In this regard, work is currently underway to develop an action plan. It can be confidently stated that Azerbaijan will contribute to the global fight against climate change. One of Azerbaijan's five national priorities for social and economic development until 2030, as a reliable and responsible member of the international community, is Clean Environment and Green Growth," the MP said.

"The unanimous decision to host the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change - COP29, in Azerbaijan is a clear example of great respect and trust in Azerbaijan," Mirkishili explained. "Hosting COP29 in Baku is characterized as one of the significant achievements in Azerbaijan's foreign policy after our country's chairmanship in the Non-Aligned Movement and membership in the Security Council."

"The country is undertaking comprehensive efforts to improve the environment, restore greenery, ensure rational use of water resources, and promote sustainable energy sources. In particular, the commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 35 percent by 2030 and 40 percent by 2050 confirms the importance Azerbaijan attaches to the strategy of environmental health," he mentioned. "The liberated Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur, as well as the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, have been declared a green energy zone."

"Innovative approaches such as 'smart cities' and 'smart villages' are being implemented in the liberated territories. The production of green energy and its transportation to global markets occupy a significant place in Azerbaijan's energy policy. By 2030, the overall share of electricity obtained from renewable energy sources will be increased to 30 percent," also said the MP.

He pointed out that Azerbaijan is paying increasing attention to renewable energy sources and discussions on this topic.

Besides, according to him, the strategy of transitioning to green energy aims to prevent the exacerbation of global climate change.

"Azerbaijan, known worldwide as an exporter of oil, gas, and electricity, plays a crucial role in ensuring Europe's energy security," Mirkishili noted.

Meantime, attention is given to issues of renewable energy production alongside traditional energy resources, and efforts are underway to fulfill Azerbaijan's commitments on carbon emissions.

In this regard, the opening of the 230 MW Garadagh Solar Power Plant should be emphasized, he noted.

"Ensuring energy security and diversifying energy resources mean that Azerbaijan will further strengthen its leadership in the region," added the MP.

