Rystad Energy to host event on energy transition

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 21. Rystad Energy, a leading European analytical company, will hold a marathon event dedicated to the topic of energy transition in the world on April 10, Trend reports.

"We'll talk about what international regulations are required for this, particularly in light of technology advancements, and whether state actions pose a risk. The topic of what to anticipate from a number of significant election this year, namely in the US as well as throughout EU institutions, will also be covered," the company's CEO Jarand Rystad wrote on social media.

According to him, a lot of energy technologies currently used in the world "sin" with carbon dioxide emissions.

"About 60 percent of emissions in the energy sector are associated with outdated technologies," wrote the company's CEO, noting that a stage of conscious rejection of such technologies is approaching, both through natural progression and through the adoption of important administrative decisions in countries around the world.

The marathon planned by Rystad Energy will bring together leaders of energy giants such as TotalEnergies and CNOOC (China National Offshore Oil Corporation), as well as representatives of transportation and technology companies.

