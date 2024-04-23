Azerbaijan invites Norwegian PM to COP29

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 23. Azerbaijani Ambassador to Sweden, Norway, Finland, and Denmark Zaur Ahmadov presented the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Norway to Sweden Aud Kohlberg with an invitation letter addressed by President Ilham Aliyev to Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Norway Jonas Gahr Støre in connection with the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), Trend reports.

Azerbaijan's successful experience in organizing prestigious international events was noted during the meeting.

The Norwegian side was provided with information on preparations for COP29, and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Norway was also touched upon.

The Norwegian Ambassador expressed gratitude in connection with the invitation letter and noted that it would be delivered to its destination as soon as possible.

