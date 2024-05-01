Tashkent hosts discussions on energy co-op between Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1. Discussions on energy cooperation between Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, and Kazakhstan have been held in Tashkent, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on X, Trend reports.

“My colleague, Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov, and I took part in a trilateral meeting of the Economy and Energy Ministers of Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, and Kazakhstan within the framework of a working visit to Uzbekistan. Our discussions were focused on studying the prospects of electricity exports from Central Asian countries to Europe through the territory of Azerbaijan,” the publication of the Minister reads.

According to him, there was an exchange of views on the implementation of issues outlined in the previously signed “Joint Communiqué between the heads of specialized ministries of Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, and Kazakhstan”.

“We discussed coordination of the development of energy systems in the countries of the region as well as the activation of joint activities on green energy projects,” the publication noted.

