Azerbaijan seeks Hitachi Energy equipment for renewable energy integration

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24. Azerbaijan seeks equipment from renowned global manufacturer Hitachi Energy to integrate electricity from renewable energy sources into the grid, Trend reports.

The statement was made at the meeting of the Azerbaijan Renewable Energy Agency (AREA) under the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan with representatives of Hitachi Energy.

Hitachi Energy, headquartered in Zurich, is a global leader in technology, advocating for a sustainable energy future.

Operating in over 140 countries, with a workforce exceeding 40,000 employees, the company boasts business volumes exceeding $10 billion.

According to Hitachi Energy's website, they have integrated over 150 GW of high-voltage direct current (HVDC) lines worldwide, assisting customers in utilizing more wind and solar power.

Hitachi Energy is a subsidiary of the multinational conglomerate Hitachi Ltd.

