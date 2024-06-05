Azerbaijan already making significant contribution to reducing emissions - IEA (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. Azerbaijan is already making a significant contribution to reducing emissions, Head of the International Energy Agency (IEA) Energy Supply Unit Christophe McGlade told Trend on the sidelines of the 29th Baku Energy Forum.

According to him, the country has huge potential for the development of green energy, especially wind energy, whether that's onshore or offshore.

"There's also a huge potential that the role could be played in many other clean energy technologies that there are, whether that is hydrogen, for example. Hydrogen is a crucial technology to help reduce emissions from hard-to-evade sectors. And this is an area where Azerbaijan is already making a significant contribution, helping many energy importing countries follow the path of reducing emissions," the agency's representative added.

To note, the study prepared by Advisian Consulting with the support of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) reveals that Azerbaijan, with its established refining, ammonia, and methanol markets, along with extensive natural gas distribution systems that could be converted to hydrogen, is poised for significant progress in the realm of low-carbon hydrogen demand.

Hydrogen can help decarbonize these industries. With large amounts of renewable resources as well as direct access to natural gas reserves in the Shah Deniz field, Azerbaijan is well positioned to develop both green and blue hydrogen.

Additionally, the existing natural gas supply infrastructure - the Southern Gas Corridor - will potentially allow hydrogen to be blended with natural gas for export.

