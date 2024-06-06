Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan to export green energy to Türkiye, EU

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan will export green energy to Türkiye and the EU, Azerbaijan Renewable Energy Agency's (AREA) Deputy Director Kamran Huseynov said at the 29th Baku Energy Forum in Azerbaijan on June 5, Trend reports.

According to him, the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, with its renewable energy potential of five GW, will become one of the exporters of green energy.

“We plan to send electricity from Nakhchivan, mainly from new solar power plants (SPP), to Türkiye and further, possibly to Europe,” the official explained.

Nakhchivan has been declared a green energy zone in Azerbaijan.

The Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan is attracting foreign companies to create renewable energy sources in Nakhchivan.

Specifically, TotalEnergies and Nobel Energy have announced solar power projects in Nakhchivan with a total capacity of 650 MW, Masdar (UAE) with a 150 MW solar power project, and the German company Notus with a 70 MW solar power project in the northwest of Nakhchivan.

Other projects are also being explored.

Huseynov also reminded that the liberated territories of Azerbaijan are designated as green energy zones, where two GW of renewable energy source capacity will be created.

"In particular, we recently agreed with Nobel Energy on a solar power plant in Jabrayil. We are also negotiating with Chinese companies for renewable energy sources in the liberated territories," he added.

According to him, all foreign investments in renewables in Azerbaijan are conducted through the public-private partnership mechanism, and this yields good results.

The deputy director of AREA pointed out that in 2024, the share of renewable energy sources in the country's overall electricity balance could increase by more than six percent, and in the coming years, it can reach 30-33 percent.

To note, over 600 delegates are participating in the forum, which began on June 5, representing a diverse range of countries including Australia, Austria, Belarus, Belgium, Bulgaria, China, the Czech Republic, Finland, France, Georgia, Hungary, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, UAE, Qatar, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Slovenia, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine, the UK, the US, and Uzbekistan. This year's forum boasts a record number of speakers, totaling 81.

The Forum's agenda will address energy issues of significance for Azerbaijan and the broader Caspian region, focusing primarily on considerations and financing related to energy security, energy transition, and green energy projects.

