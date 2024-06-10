COP29 сhairperson outlines urgent measures regarding Caspian Sea environment

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10. The decline in the level of the Caspian Sea observed over the past two decades requires the application of urgent measures and is a clear confirmation of the negative consequences of global warming, Azerbaijan's Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources and COP29 President Mukhtar Babayev said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during the event at ADA University, "Caspian Blue Horizons," dedicated to "Synergy between Science and Business for Climate Resilience and Sustainability of the Caspian ahead of COP29".

"The main objective of the Caspian Blue Horizons Workshop is to facilitate cooperation between experts in applied sciences and business representatives. Their interaction will help to develop innovative solutions and effective strategies to address the challenges related to water level decline and environmental changes in the Caspian Sea," he said.

Babayev mentioned that representatives of the Caspian littoral states periodically meet to discuss the Protocol on Monitoring, Assessment, and Exchange of Information under the Framework Convention for the Protection of the Marine Environment of the Caspian Sea signed earlier in Tehran.

