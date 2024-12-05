EDB stands ready to finance hydropower plant construction project in Kyrgyzstan

ALMATY, Kazakhstan, December 5. The Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) is ready to finance the Kambarata-1 HPP (hydropower plant) construction project in Kyrgyzstan, Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) Nikolay Podguzov said during a final press conference today, Trend reports.

"We are working on this project with the World Bank. We are ready to allocate funds for technical assistance with the Feasibility Study (FS). We are also prepared to allocate up to $500 million for the implementation of the project," Podguzov explained.

He pointed out that the exact cost of the project is still unknown.

"However, I believe the cost will amount to $3-4 billion," he added.

To note, the Kambarata-1 HPP is a hydropower plant under construction on the Naryn River in the Toktogul district of the Jalal-Abad region. It's part of the Naryn-Syrdarya cascade of hydropower plants, serving as its upper stage. The Kambarata-1 HPP is located 14 kilometers upstream from the Kambarata-2 HPP. Once completed, it will become one of the largest hydroelectric plants in Central Asia. The construction is being carried out by the "Electric Plants" OJSC, with the first hydro-generator scheduled to be commissioned in 2028.

