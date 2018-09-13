Azerbaijani company signs memorandum with Malaysian cybersecurity center

13 September 2018 14:11 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
OSCE PA president expected to appoint new special representative on South Caucasus
Politics 13:55
Czech companies want to expand presence in Azerbaijan (Exclusive)
Economy news 13:36
Gas consumption up in Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 12:09
Investment assets of EBRD in Azerbaijan growing
Economy news 10:55
Azerbaijan interested in developing relations with Brazil in non-oil sector
Economy news 09:22
Azerbaijan’s State Property Issues Committee to control land plots via satellite system
ICT 12 September 20:41
Latest
Tender: Iran’s carmaker to outsource homologation, validation tests for various products
Tenders 15:13
New iPhones due in Israel next month
Israel 15:11
Euro zone banks adopt ECB rate after Euribor scandal
Europe 15:02
UN promotes development of agricultural communities in arid regions of Turkmenistan
Economy news 14:51
Uzbekistan suggests Belarus to jointly develop oil fields
Oil&Gas 14:51
Azerbaijan proves its status as region's leader in passenger, cargo air transportation
Business 14:50
Pilots in Italy to join Ryanair cabin crew strike
Europe 14:44
President Aliyev receives Israeli defense minister
Politics 14:33
OPEC crude supply rises to nine-month high
Oil&Gas 14:20