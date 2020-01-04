Chrome remains most popular browser in Azerbaijan

4 January 2020 09:09 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 4

By Nargiz Ismayilova - Trend:

In December 2019, market share of Chrome browser in Azerbaijani increased by 0.12 percent compared with November 2019, Trend reports referring to StatCounter's GlobalStats report on January 2.

Chrome remains the most popular browser in the country with a market share of 68.77 percent.

In this month, the share of Safari browser in the Azerbaijani market slightly dropped by 0.12 percent, amounting to 12.9 percent.

Herein, the share of Samsung Internet browser decreased by 0.7 percent compared to last month, amounting to 6.92 percent.

So, the share of Opera browser increased by 0.08 percent, amounted to 5.44 percent on January 1, 2019.

At the end of December 2019, the share of Mozilla Firefox browser amounted to 1.82 percent, which is 0.27 percent more compared with November 2019.

The remainder of the market is distributed among other Internet browsers, including Yandex Browser with 1.42 percent, which is 0.2 percent more than in the previous month.

