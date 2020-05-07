Online conference World Net Summit to be held with support of Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7

rend:

The online conference World Net Summit will be held on May 11-15 by Net Summit LLC with the support of the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan, the United Nations Development Programme, SUP VC and the Innoland Incubation and Acceleration Center.

The event, consisting of a total of 9 stages, such as the Startup Academy, Monex Summit, Government Address, Baku E-Trade Forum, Maintech Forum, Venture Summit, Creathink, Corporate Innovation Forum and Influencer Summit, will feature over 30 speakers from 15 countries.

During the conference, which will be held online because of the COVID-19 pandemic, speeches will be made on innovation strategies of states in the post-pandemic period, steps to be taken by investors, challenges that fintechs face during this period, etc. In addition, representatives of regional innovation centers will discuss the current situation in the startup ecosystem.

The online conference will kick off on May 11 with the Startup Academy and Monex Summit events. The Startup Academy stage will be moderated by Director of SUP VC Vusal Karimli. Chairman of Georgia’s Innovation and Technology Agency Avtandil Kasradze, Chief Executive Director of Startup Estonia Maarika Truu, Astana Hub Chief Executive Director Jospef Ziegler and Chief Executive Director of Startup Lithuania Roberta Rudokiene will participate in the event as speakers.