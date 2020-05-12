Uzbekistan plans to implement mobile identification system

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12

By Ilkin Seyfaddini – Trend:

The Ministry of Information Technologies and Communications Development of Uzbekistan has submitted a draft decision of the Cabinet of Ministers on the introduction of mobile identification in Uzbekistan for discussion, Trend reports citing the Uzbek media.

The process is planned to be divided into three stages - preparation of technical documents; identification of the operator, who will be responsible for managing the system; development of the system, its integration with mobile operators and e-government systems.

It will be based on an individual's personal identification number. The approximate completion date is autumn 2020.

The Ministry of Information is currently in charge of this because at the end of April, the Ministry became responsible for the development of the digital economy and e-government.

The personal identification number is a unique number, which consists of 14 digits and cannot be changed. It is indicated in the passport and displays the gender index, date of birth, city code, and other details of a citizen.

Integration with mobile operators was justified by the fact that it will be possible to receive public services without authentication - it will be enough to request information by phone number of a person.

It is also planned to use the personal identification number in the provision of public services to the population and in other areas.

