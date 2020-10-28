Turkmenistan working to digitalize consular service
Latest
Significant advancement of Azerbaijani army at front worries some countries - Jordanian Major General
Armenian prime minister must say that Azerbaijanis will return to Nagorno-Karabakh, including Shusha - President of Azerbaijan
If Armenia publicly declares that they accept fundamental principles we will come to agreement very quickly - Azerbaijani president
If Armenia continues to disrupt ceasefire, we will be forced to respond adequately - Azerbaijani president
New government of Armenia has repeatedly stated that fundamental principles are unacceptable for it - President Aliyev
Armenia refuses to take bodies of its servicemen from battlefield - assistant to Azerbaijani president
Armenia's statements about humanitarian ceasefire - nothing more than hypocrisy, says assistant to Azerbaijani president
Number of killed in Barda raised to four as result of Armenia's missile attack - Assistant to Azerbaijani president
Toddler among killed as result of Armenia's missile attack to Barda - Assistant to Azerbaijani President
Armenia resorts to war crimes attacking Barda with reactive missiles - Assistant to Azerbaijani president
Video footage shows elimination of "minister of defense" of so-called regime in occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan (VIDEO)