Pakistan launches special technology zones authority to bolster IT growth

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan launched the Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA) on Friday to incentivize the information technology (IT) sector and bolster its growth, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Addressing the launching ceremony, Khan said the IT was the only sector in Pakistan which grew during COVID-19 outbreak while all other sectors and industries witnessed a decline.

He said the authority is being launched to further promote the sector in order to enhance the country's exports.

Terming the IT sector vital for the country's development, Khan said it is a dire need to tap the potential of the IT-related companies in Pakistan and enable them to meet the demands of the contemporary world.

Talking about the role of the sector to generate employment opportunities, Khan noted his country has a large young population, and the IT sector can be utilized to provide job opportunities to the youth and give them a decent livelihood, by attracting local and foreign direct investment.

The authority will focus on the growth of the scientific and technological ecosystem besides establishing social technology zones and industrial parks to support the technology sector in the country, the STZA said in a statement.

It added that it will help Pakistan's tech industry to be globally competitive by offering institutional and legislative support to the companies residing in the special technology zones.