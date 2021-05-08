Consumers must protect IoT devices - Fortinet

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

The Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan has begun to develop the direction of ‘smart’ projects and implement them in the cities of the country since 2017, Shaig Samadov, Regional Manager of the Us Fortinet company for the development of sales channels in Azerbaijan, told Trend.

According to Samadov, within this project, public Wi-Fi, parts of projects of ‘smart’ cities, houses, offices, and a number of other objects were launched.

"All these undertakings are part of one project - Smart City, where these subsystems can be integrated in the future. Smart devices are considered insecure by default. It is up to consumers or structures that implement these solutions to protect IoT devices," he said.

Besides, all mobile apps that drive these smart solutions are also vulnerable.

All smart devices, in accordance with modern realities, require further configuration: closing unnecessary services, updating old operating systems to new versions, closing unnecessary ports, changing the standard rules of use, Samadov emphasized.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: agdzhaev