Merger of two companies to help turn Azerbaijan into center of innovation in region – ministry

The merger of AzInTelecom LLC and the Information Computing Center (ICC) acting under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport into one company will give an impetus to the country's transformation into a center of innovation in the region and the development of the digital economy, the ministry told Trend.

"The merger will optimize the operation of the infrastructure in the data center, form and create new government information systems and resources based on cloud technologies, concentrate technical personnel for organizing electronic services in one center, optimize costs in this area and provide a single mechanism for controlling income. In addition, the new approach will contribute to the development of a digital signature certificate in the country. This project of an electronic signature, which combines biometric authentication and cloud technologies, will allow to provide services based on a digital signature more quickly and easily," the ministry said.

It was also noted that the merger will allow integrating the systems of LLC and ICC into a single one, as well as create new services and products, will allow the formation of new business entities, give impetus to the effective implementation of transformation processes, and will also serve to transform Azerbaijan into a center of innovation in the region and the development of the digital economy.

