Azerbaijan reveals number of households provided with fiber-optic internet (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 1. A total of 649,000 households in Azerbaijan are ensured with fast and uninterrupted fiber-optic internet network based on Gigabit Passive Optical Network (GPON) technology, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport.

GPON provides high-speed data transmission without traditional copper cables and ensures uninterrupted operation regardless of weather conditions.

"The number of households covered by fiber-optic internet network amounted to 227,000 in 2017-2020. 422,000 households were provided with GPON technology internet in 2021-2022. Today, 649,000 households are provided with fiber-optic internet," the ministry said.

The ministry stressed that the construction of a fast and uninterrupted optic-fiber network based on GPON technology on the territory of the country is carried out within the framework of the "Online-Azerbaijan" project.

"The main goal of this project is to create a broadband access network covering the entire country with a minimum Internet speed of 25 Mbps through the joint efforts of a number of telecommunications operators based on a public-private partnership model by the end of 2024," the ministry stated.

"The main operator of the project is Aztelecom LLC, which is working to upgrade the telecommunications infrastructure and bring it in line with modern international standards. Providing high-speed internet using GPON and other broadband technologies continues in 60 districts and cities, including Baku, Absheron, Shamkir, Jalilabad, Tovuz, and Gazakh," the ministry added.