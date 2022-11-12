Iran and Thailand ready to co-op in development of digital services

TEHRAN, Iran, November 12. Iran is ready for cooperation with Thailand in development of digital services, said Iranian Minister of Information and Communication Technology Eisa Zarepour, Trend reports citing ILNA.

Speaking with his Thai counterpart on the sidelines of Asia-Pacific Digital Ministerial Conference ESCAP, Zarepour welcomed joint projects between the two countries.

Thai officials noted Iran's progress in creating domestic digital platforms and requested further cooperation in development of communication and technology industry.