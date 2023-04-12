Kaspersky Lab in Azerbaijan predicts global growth of cyber attacks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 12. Kaspersky Lab predicts the continued relevance and global growth of cyber attacks in 2023, Mushvig Mammadov, the official representative of the company in Azerbaijan, told Trend in an interview.

According to the representative, the company cooperates with all structures in Azerbaijan in the field of data protection and combat cyberthreats.

"Due to the rapid development of digital solutions and online payments, both in Azerbaijan and in the world as a whole, a growth of cyber attacks and fraud is anticipated. Our company is willing to ensure support and assistance in the field of preventing cyber threats to our country in any case. I would like to note that Kaspersky Lab has a great number of solutions to combat cybercrime, and considering the specifics of each market, especially the characteristics of Azerbaijan, we are also implementing the solutions that are necessary in the countries. In general, all the recent solutions of our company are available on the local market and if new solutions are needed, we are ready to find them out," Mammadov said.

He also highlighted that the company has opened Transparency Centers in various countries, including Europe, Asia, and the US.

"This year it is expected to open these centers in the Netherlands, Italy and Israel. The country representatives or any other structures can get familiar with Kaspersky Lab products in such a center. Our company is also actively cooperating with Interpol (International Criminal Police Organization) in the field of cybersecurity," Mammadov added.

At the same time, the company blocked about a million clicks on phishing sites in Azerbaijan: most, which is 60 percent, came from home users, while 40 percent were from corporate users.